Santa Fe Ten Memorial design approved by school board

The design features unique homages to each of the 10 victims of the 2018 shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas — An initial design concept for a memorial in remembrance of the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 has been approved.

The Santa Fe Ten Memorial was designed by first-year graduate students from the University of Houston's architecture program. The students came up with the design after working with the memorial's foundation.

The memorial will be built on the Santa Fe HS campus. Each of the 10 people who were killed in the shooting will be commemorated with a uniquely shaped feather. The feather will reflect the age and latitude and longitude of the birthplace or hometown of each victim.

READ: Remember Their Names: The Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Fundraising efforts are ongoing.

Credit: University of Houston Graduate Design/Build Studio

It was a sunny Friday morning at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, and the students and teachers were excited about the weekend with the end of the school year just two weeks away.

They had no idea their worlds were about to be turned upside down and 10 of them wouldn't live to see the weekend.

A 17-year-old student named Dimitrious Pagourtzis opened fire during first period at the school, killing 10 people and wounding 13 more.

Photos: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

RELATED: Accused Santa Fe shooter moved to state mental health facility

RELATED: 'It brings it all back' | Santa Fe reacts to recent mass shootings, encourages kindness

