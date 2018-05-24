AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott held his third and final day of roundtable discussions on school safety Thursday, launched after the May 18 shootings at Santa Fe High School.

Thursday's mostly closed-door talks at the State Capitol follow two days of different panelists sharing their ideas with lawmakers on how to toughen schools’ defenses, understand the root cause of gun violence, modify gun regulation and strengthen mental health care.

On Thursday afternoon, Abbott, along with several state and federal lawmakers, heard directly from the people impacted by recent school and mass shootings.

The 50 panelists include survivors of November’s church shooting in Sutherland Springs, as well as 30 Santa Fe High School students, parents, and community members.

Morgan Molsbee, a student at Alpine High School in West Texas, survived a 2016 shooting on her campus that left the shooter dead and two wounded.

“There’s still multiple places kids can get in and out during lunch if you, like, have somebody let you in from the inside,” said Molsbee, who took part in Thursday’s roundtable discussion. “I think we just need one way in, one way out, and you are watched walk in and watched walk out.”

Molsbee’s mother, Jackie, is a teacher in Alpine Independent School District and also attended the roundtable talks.

“We’re in a tight spot, and most schools are," said Jackie Molsbee. "So if we are told that we have to upgrade security, all schools in Texas need help, not just our school. We need help, but all schools in Texas need funding for that if it’s state-mandated.”

Eric Johnson, an Austin resident who grew up across the street from Santa Fe High School, did not take part in the roundtable but still hopes meaningful action comes from the talks.

“I hope if Gov. Abbott actually calls a special session, cause I feel like this is a crisis, and that’s what our government leaders are meant to do, hopefully something will happen,” said Johnson. “Even if we pass one law, I think it’ll be a step in the right direction.”

During a question-and-answer session following Tuesday’s roundtable, Abbott said the question on whether he’ll call a special session is a “process” question, and currently, he’s focused on finding solutions.

Abbott also said discussions on how to pay for any proposed ideas would take place later.

