SANTA FE, Texas -

On May 18, a gunman opened fire in a classroom at Santa Fe High School, killing eight students and two substitute teachers.

Graduating seniors last week walked through SFISD campuses where teachers and students applauded and congratulated them. Led by the drum line, seniors walked through the hallways of R.J. Wollam Elementary, Dan J. Kubacak Elementary, the Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, Santa Fe Junior High and Santa Fe High schools.

District officials said students at these schools gave “high fives to the seniors who instantly became role models as they passed,” providing an example of what it means to be “Santa Fe Strong.”

