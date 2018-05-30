SANTA FE, Texas - One of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims has been upgraded to fair condition, according to her mother.

Sonia Lopez-Puentes says her daughter Sarah Salazar is improving but she is in a lot of pain. She also says she can get up and move around and is no longer on any machines or monitors.

Sarah is one of the students shot at Santa Fe High School in the mass shooting on May 18, 2018.

She has had many visitors at the hospital as she continues to recover since the shooting including Texans star J.J. Watt and pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Sarah's family.

