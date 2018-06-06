SANTA FE, Texas - A Santa Fe High School student is finally back home nearly three weeks after being shot inside her art class.

Eight fellow students and two teachers lost their lives.

Sarah Salazar, 16, still has a lengthy recovery, but she’s happy to be out of the hospital.

“It feels better than being in a hospital bed,” Salazar said.

Salazar is finally recuperating at home.

“My shoulder hurts the most,” she said.

The rising junior was among the most seriously injured nearly three weeks ago when a fellow student opened fire inside the school. Salazar's mouth is wired shut because of a jaw injury.

But that day is difficult to talk about regardless.

“I’m not sure how I feel about it yet,” Salazar said.

Salazar was released from Clear Lake Regional Medical Center Tuesday night. She was able to drop by an event at Santa Fe Junior High.

Things got emotional.

“I know that she will eventually be a role model for some of these kids having a hard time dealing with it,” said Sonia Lopez, Salazar's mother.

Salazar is now able to visit friends and family who didn't get to see her while she was hospitalized. She thanks those who did come by to lift her spirits in the hospital, including J.J. Watt and Justin Timberlake.

Their photos with her went viral.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Salazar said.

Salazar could have surgery on her shoulder as soon as this week. Her most serious wounds were caused by a shotgun blast.

We first met her mom as she frantically searched for Salazar the day of the shooting. She finally has all five daughters back at home.

The family still has a GoFundMe account set up to help with medical expenses here.

