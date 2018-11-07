SANTA FE, Texas - The Santa Fe school board approved a few safety changes to Santa Fe High School during a meeting on Tuesday.

The board did note vote on whether to install metal detectors but they did agree to add new locks inside all classrooms, remodel the front entrance of the building, install bullet-proof glass and panic buttons.

Board members also decided to demolish the art room where the shooting took place.

At the first public meeting since the tragic shooting, parents put the pressure on Santa Fe ISD board members to make tangible security changes before the coming school year.

One after another, those who spoke, demanded the district take action on any number of options brought forward by parents.

“We do it everywhere else. We protect our adults, we protect our leaders. We ought to be protecting our kids,” Mark Bratcher said.

Parents really pushed the idea of adding metal detectors to the school grounds. There is even a petition circulating that already has more than 1,300.

Adding metal detectors is not out of the question yet. It is being talked about by a special committee.

