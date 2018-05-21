The small town of Santa Fe has been thrown into the national spotlight, and for all the wrong reasons. But the people who live there choose to for a reason.

And now, they’re telling us what they love about their city.

Almost 40 miles away from Houston, many have never even heard of the tiny town, until now. But the people who live there say there’s so much more you need to know.

Santa Fe, Texas. Population: 13,205

“There wasn’t a lot of traffic. There’s a lot of traffic now, but it was quiet," Santa Fe Resident Elizabeth Jordan said.

“I've always just loved this place, like everybody knows everybody," Santa Fe Senior Laura Herrmann said. “We’re growing. We’re growing a lot. We’re much, much bigger, and every single person and every improvement, we’re happy to take on.”

“You have friends and family everywhere, it’s always been that way. It's what I've grown up with, and I’m used to. I really don’t ever want to leave it," Santa Fe Resident Courtney Stults said.

It's more than a community.

“We’re just so small and conjoined as a family," Herrmann said.

“We’re kind to each other, and we help each other," Jordan said.

“Everybody knew everybody for the most part and if you didn’t, people tried hard to get to know you," Santa Fe ISD Mother Katherine Maroni said.

And now, it's more than a tragedy.

“I haven’t seen people come together like this," Herrmann said.

“People here are very strong and resilient, and even though this is very hard to get through, we all have each others backs," Maroni said.

“Don’t let this define us. This isn’t our town. This isn’t who we are. This doesn’t happen here," Stults said. “If anything, let it define us as the family we’ve come together as, because that’s who we are here.”

#SantaFeStrong

