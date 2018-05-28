SANTA FE, Texas - There have been continuous tributes to the Santa Fe High School shooting victims and gestures for the survivors.

They've been honored at widely attended concerts and sporting events, by both celebrities and common folks.

Perhaps one of the most touching melodies comes from Kelsey Perkins, who writes on Facebook that she's "lived in this town my entire life and I would’ve never imagined something so sinister would happen here."

A 3-minute, 40-second song Perkins posted last week has been shared more than 1,700 times.

You can watch her sing "Those Walls" in its entirety here:

