Judge deemed 'disqualified' to hear Santa Fe shooting case

SANTA FE, Texas — On Monday, a court ruled that the current judge hearing arguments in the Santa Fe mass shooting case is "disqualified."

Judge Jeth Jones' former law partner briefly worked on the case, causing the issue that took him off the case.

The accused shooter remains at a state hospital in North Texas. He was declared incompetent to stand trial for the shooting that killed 10 people in 2018. His attorney said he wants to make sure the new judge doesn't have any bias.

"We will be moving to a new court with a new judge, but a very experienced one, a very fair one and one that is not disqualified constitutionally, so that's good," defense attorney Nicholas Poehl said.

Judge Lonnie Cox is taking over the case.

The district attorney's office released a statement saying that they were disappointed to lose Jones but Cox is known for making rulings that are fair to all parties.

"Our Office is disappointed to lose Judge Jones, but we believe that Judge Cox will handle the case fairly and efficiently. He is known for making decisive rulings that are fair to all parties," Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said in the statement.