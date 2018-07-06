A Santa Fe ISD officer who was injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting has been discharged from the hospital, officials say.

Officials wit the University of Texas Medical Branch confirmed the news via Twitter Wednesday: "Male patient who had been in intensive care has been discharged."

Officer John Barnes remained in intensive care for weeks after he was allegedly shot by Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School.

Barnes flatlined twice and nearly bled out after he was shot in the elbow, according to UTMB doctors.

