Santa Fe School Resource Officer John Barnes was released from the hospital late Wednesday night, and is now in a rehabilitation facility.

He’s not only recovering physically from the Santa Fe High School shooting three weeks ago, but “emotionally, as much as I’d say, physically,” according to his friend of 22 years, Houston Police Capt. Jim Dale.

The 49 year-old former HPD member was the first to confront the gunman inside the school. Barnes was shot at close range and suffered massive blood loss.

“I mean, he base-lined twice. He came through that,” Capt. Dale told KHOU.

Another officer who arrived at the scene moments later is credited with saving his life. Blood donations from the community were also critical.

Doctors were able to save his arm, which was torn through by the shooter’s shotgun.

“We just want him to work on it physically, so he can throw a softball with his daughter, and football with his son, and be able to hold his kids,” Dale said.

Barnes had active shooter training when he was a member of the HPD, but Dale said nothing can truly prepare someone for the chaos of the real deal, where innocent lives are at stake.

Dale hopes that somewhere down the line, Barnes can consult with police departments about how to best handle these unpredictable situations.

“I’d like to see him be used as a teaching tool for others," Dale added. "So whether he may or may not be a law enforcement officer in the future, he can still save lives with everything he knows."

Colleagues say Officer Barnes’s actions that day no doubt helped to save lives, by distracting the gunman enough for students to hide or run away.

Dale said Barnes is very humble, however, and is surprised that he’s considered a hero.

“He was sort of incredulous," Dale said. "He couldn’t believe why they’re all interested. I said, ‘hey this is how it is, this is what you did.’ You went in there, when everyone ran out and you confronted the shooter. You almost lost your life. He flatlined twice."

