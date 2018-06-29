SANTA FE – This year marks the 10-year reunion for the Santa Fe High School class of 2008 and in the wake of the school shooting where 10 people were killed, organizers are inviting everyone to their reunion.

It’s been 10 years since Camille Warren walked the halls of Santa Fe High but the colors Green and Gold still conjure that Indian pride.

“I loved it,” said Warren. “It was fun! It went by too fast.”

“Football games, Friday night lights, making spirit shirts every weekend with friends looking back you miss those days.”

For her, Santa Fe High is where so many cherished memories still live. However, after May’s deadly shooting, it’s also a place darkened by an abhorrent act.

“It was horrible. We walked those halls, we’ve sat in those seats and we’ve been in those classes," she said. "It’s just heartbreaking. Your heart drops to your stomach. It makes you sick.”

Warren describes the Santa Fe community as family which is why, along with other organizers, they’ll planning a huge 10-year reunion at the Galveston County Fairgrounds.

With the help of Brooke Fatigante, owner of Brook Fatigante Photography and Entertainment, they’re planning a daylong event called The Alumni Santa Fe Strong Benefit Concert for July 15.

“We’ve got musicians such as Jake Worthington and Cody Canada and the Departed,” Fatigante explained.

There will also be venders, auctions a petting zoo and bounce houses, all to benefit families impacted by the shooting.

“We are trying to make as much money for these families as possible,” said Warren.

So, on July 15, everyone’s invited to celebrate the class of 2008 and the spirit that’s keeping Santa Fe Strong.

“The more people that we get out the more support their eyes and the more opportunities we have to help these families.”

The benefit runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 15. It is family friendly and it’s free to get in. In addition to donations organizers are looking for people or businesses who can donate silent auction items.

For more information email ASFSB2018@gmail.com

