SANTA FE, Texas - One of the victims of the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, Angelique Ramirez, was very close with her church, according to her pastor.

Angelique’s youth minister at Dayspring Church, Richard Pourchet, said she was unique and beautiful both inside and out.

Pourchet said he will remember Angelique for her faith and her fun-colored hair that changed almost every week. He said her family and the entire close-knit community in Santa Fe continue to grieve.

“Everybody knows somebody that was affected,” he said. “Family members, you know, that was my best friend, that was my cousin, that was my brother and sister... If you talk to anybody, you're going to find that connection.”

Angelique leaves behind an older sister and a younger brother.

