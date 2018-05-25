As school shootings become more and more common – it's hard not to think about its impacts on our mental health.

"We're heading into a territory in the world of psychology that is somewhat uncharted due to the number of school shootings," Bill Prasad, a mental health expert, said.

Now 21 weeks into 2018, there's been more than a dozen shootings on campuses throughout the US – that have resulted in either someone being hurt or killed. A look at these tragedies impact is only a click away.

"Based on the tweets we're seeing from high school students is a convergence of hate, fear, and passion,” he said. “These tweets are a very loud cry for help."

The big question is how to make kids feel safe when their world feels out of control. Prassad says he's got a mental health checklist to help your children and family heal.

Talk with your kids. "Ask them what do you know, what do you think about what's happening?" Get back into a routine and impose structure Promote self-care - "Get sleep, make sure you eat, exercise." Limit media exposure to the tragedy.

© 2018 KHOU