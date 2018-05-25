As school shootings become more and more common – it's hard not to think about its impacts on our mental health.

"We're heading into a territory in the world of psychology that is somewhat uncharted due to the number of school shootings," Bill Prasad, a mental health expert, said.

Now 21 weeks into 2018, there's been more than a dozen shootings on campuses throughout the US – that have resulted in either someone being hurt or killed. A look at these tragedies impact is only a click away.

"Based on the tweets we're seeing from high school students is a convergence of hate, fear, and passion,” he said. “These tweets are a very loud cry for help."

The big question is how to make kids feel safe when their world feels out of control. Prassad says he's got a mental health checklist to help your children and family heal.

  1. Talk with your kids. "Ask them what do you know, what do you think about what's happening?"
  2. Get back into a routine and impose structure
  3. Promote self-care - "Get sleep, make sure you eat, exercise."
  4. Limit media exposure to the tragedy.
