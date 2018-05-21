As family members, friends, and members of the community continue to mourn those lost in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, information is being released on the victims' funeral services.

A funeral was held on Sunday for one of the victims, Sabika Sheikh. Sheikh was an exchange student from Pakistan. She was supposed to return home to her family in a few weeks.

Below is information on the funeral arrangements taking place this week. We will update this article as more details become available.

Cynthia Tisdale:

Funeral service and burial

Bay Area Christian Church, 4800 W Main Street, League City, Texas 77573

Friday, May 25 11 a.m.- 1p.m.

