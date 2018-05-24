GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - The parents of a victim killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting are suing the suspect's parents for failing to properly secure the weapons used in the attack.

Ten people were killed and 13 more were injured Friday, May 18, when authorities say 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis used his father's .38 caliber pistol and a shotgun to shoot up an art class at the school.

Among the victims killed was Christopher Jake Stone, also 17. His parents are suing Pagourtzis' parents for wrongful death and negligence, according to a court document filed Thursday in Galveston County.

The petition demands Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos "be held fully accountable in compensable and exemplary damages for the dreadful and irredeemable losses their weapons directly and proximately caused."

The plaintiffs seek more than $1 million in damages.

MORE

Sisters of Christopher Stone, Santa Fe school shooting victim, remember 'selfless' brother

Remember Their Names: Santa Fe High School shooting victims

PHOTOS: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

Photos: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting 01 / 31 01 / 31

© 2018 KHOU