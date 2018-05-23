The Galveston County Sheriff's Office believes more lives wold have been lost at Santa Fe High School, had it not been for a program called ALERRT.

Many of the first responders Friday were graduates of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The training facility is located in San Marcos and was created in 2002 to address the need for active shooter response training for first responders.

The FBI recognizes ALERRT as the National Standard in Active Shooter Response in 2013.

John Curnutt, ALERRT founder and training director, took KHOU 11 Reporter Shern-Min Chow through the training process. He says fire, police and EMS stage their personnel close to the vicinity of the shooting so they can quickly give care to any victims that are injured.

Curnett says on average it takes about three minutes for officers to arrive to an active shooting sense. He says if you ever find yourself in an active shooting situation and you can't escape the building, barricade yourself in a room or closet.

