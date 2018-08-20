SANTA FE, Texas — Tomorrow is the first day of school at Santa Fe High School.

A lot of changes have been made since the school shooting four months ago that left eight students and two teachers dead.

That’s one reason a junior who survived says she’s ready to move forward.

Sarah Salazar and her mother joined hundreds of people at a prayer vigil at Santa Fe High School Sunday night.

Salazar was hit with shotgun pellets in the neck, shoulder, and thigh that day in May. She is unable to raise her left arm, which is still in a sling.

Sarah Salazar was shot at Santa Fe High School in May. The junior heads back to school tomorrow. Her mom says, "We have to send our kids to school. We can’t be scared of what may happen. We trust in the Lord that our lives are in his hands." #santafestrong #khou11 pic.twitter.com/79gXYkSJle — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 20, 2018

“It hurts sometimes. When I get hot, like right now, it’s hurting because I’m hot,” the teenager said.

Her junior year will be a balance of school and physical therapy.

Her mother, Sonia Salazar, says she is comfortable sending her child back to school.

“I’m fine. I’m fine with it. I’m so happy that Sarah is not scared to go back to school,” said Lopez.

Still, she’s volunteering for a new program, Parents on Patrol, to help with security on campus.

“We know that we got to move on. We got to send our kids to school. We can’t be scared of what may happen. We trust in the Lord that our lives are in his hands,” said Lopez.

© 2018 KHOU