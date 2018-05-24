SANTA FE, Texas - More than a dozen churches from across Texas met in Santa Fe Wednesday night to offer support and prayers for the victims.

Those who attended held prayer circles on the football field at Santa Fe Junior High.

Hundreds of people attended, including Santa Fe first responders. Many called the vigil an opportunity to show Santa Fe the community does not have to grieve alone.

