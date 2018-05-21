After the recent school shooting in Santa Fe, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo both agree that it’s time for more than just prayers.

“These are our children, folks”, says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “These are our children and they are demanding that we do more than we have always done, and that’s nothing”

17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School Friday morning. 13 people were injured.

"We have to make our schools as safe as we make our airports and government buildings,” says Turner.

The mayor has suggested putting metal detectors in schools, and he says he has already financially-strapped school districts with money for that.

“Because quite frankly, what happened in Santa Fe could have happened in any one of my 17 school districts that crisscross the city of Houston," says Turner.

Chief Acevedo's impassioned Facebook post after the shooting went viral. In it he says he's hit “rock bottom” and called out elected officials who quote "called for prayers and will once again do absolutely nothing."

Today the chief is not taking back anything he posted.

"I have no regrets. I've got a ten year old and those might not have been my children the mayor talked about but those are somebody's children, and it’s not just schools, it’s happening all over the country," says Acevedo.

Chief Acevedo says he's doesn’t like the term “gun control”.

"No, I don't at all, because it’s not the gun that we got to worry about. It’s the people that have those guns. We need to have consequences for people who don't store them properly," says Acevedo.

The chief says it’s time for common sense measures. He says he is not advocating taking guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens. Rather, just keeping them away from people who shouldn't have them.

He and the mayor say a lot needs to be done including better background checks.

As for the Mayor's Commission to End Gun Violence, Turner is still putting that together and says the group should be meeting soon to come up with solutions.

