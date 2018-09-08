GALVESTON, Texas - A grand jury has indicted the teenager accused of opening fire at Santa Fe High School and killing ten people and injuring 13 others.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was formally indicted by a Galveston grand jury on Thursday, according to his attorney, Nicholas Poehl.

Pagourtzis is accused of opening fire at Santa Fe High School on May 18 killing 8 students and 2 teachers - and injuring another 13 more people.

The formal charges are the same as the initial charges filed against Pagourtzis, Poehl said.

He is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Pagourtzis remains in the Galveston County Jail and is being held without bond.

A court hearing is expected in the near future, Poehl said.

