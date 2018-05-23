Baseball and sports -- in general -- have been therapeutic for communities which have dealt with tragedies.

The Santa Fe High School community south of Houston used baseball to experience some form of normalcy for a couple of hours last week during a round four playoff baseball game against Kingwood Park.

It was a game that Georgetown High School head baseball coach Adam Foster witnessed in person. He was scouting the Eagles' next playoff opponent.

Foster said the Park High School coaches and player didn't celebrate. Instead, they "hugged every kid in the Santa Fe line and those kids were in tears," according to Foster.

Foster's Eagles realized the value of life is far greater than a game.

"The fact they played the next day (after the shooting at Santa Fe High School) is unbelievable," said Georgetown catcher, Cole Moore. "Something that tragic is unfortunate."

The heartfelt emotions for both Santa Fe and Kingwood Park were continued by the Eagles. Georgetown second baseman, Luke Seaback, said both teams went through a lot last week with the Santa Fe tragedy and added, "we're praying for them."

Despite the tough and challenging time, the baseball season continues, as Texans everywhere have heavy hearts for the Santa Fe High School community.

Georgetown's season continues in the sweet sixteen round of the 5A baseball playoffs after outliving expectations. The Eagles were a team not expected to win their district championship and they did just that. In fact, Georgetown rattled together a 21-game winning streak in 2018.

Georgetown is a team which sees many different players step up to win games. This includes players who don't see much playing time or role players asked for more contributions.

For example, relief pitcher Reese Grimes was called upon in the Eagles' playoff game against Magnolia.

"We bring in a reliever (Grimes) in the third inning of game three and he throws up zeroes for the rest of the game," Foster said.

In fact, in the series clinching play against Magnolia, Grimes tossed a wild pitch that bounced off the catcher and the relief pitcher chased the ball down to throw out a runner sprinting to third base.

The Eagles will matchup with Kingwood Park in the next round.

© 2018 KVUE