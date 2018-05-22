CLEVELAND, Texas - In the days following the tragic Santa Fe High School shooting, there have been a number of threats at schools throughout the Houston area.

Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans says credible threats typically involve a few key words that raise red flags.

“I think if you hear the word gun, if you hear the words, 'I’m gonna kill, I’m gonna blow up, I’m gonna burn down,' any type of physical harm to someone, something, a group of people, a school, we have an obligation to take that serious and investigate,” Chief Evans said.

Cleveland ISD police responded to an incident Monday at Eastside Elementary School. A fifth grader allegedly brought a pellet gun to school in his backpack and struck two students in the neck and leg. Fortunately, the students weren’t injured.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy. I think it’s the parents who let them bring these things to school," said grandfather Raudel Delgado.

Chief Evans says other students had first noticed the gun and told teachers. The principal called police and took the fifth grader into custody.

“Parents need to have an open dialogue with their kids about school violence,” Chief Evans said.

On Tuesday. a threat shut down Texas State Technical College in Fort Bend County. The school said there was no imminent danger, but closed the campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

La Porte Police say they arrested a Lomax Junior High School student Tuesday, for making a “terroristic threat” on the bus.

Chief Evans says in this climate of school shootings, virtually no threat can be casually dismissed. He says social media often plays a role in these threats. Following the Parkland school shooting, the chief says Cleveland ISD schools received a number of these threats. Some of the threats included videos posted, that parents saw and to which they called attention.

The chief says the district has not received a similar spate of threats since the massacre in Santa Fe.

“Sometimes, I think a student, not just us, but in any school, utilize social media and don’t understand the magnitude of what they’re posting,” Chief Evans said.

