SANTA FE, Texas – Ten crosses now sit in front of Santa Fe High School representing each of the 10 victims that died during Friday’s mass shooting.

Right outside of Santa Fe High school, there's a growing memorial for the 10 victims of Friday's shooting.

What stands out the most here, from the balloons, and flowers and signs are these 10 crosses – hand crafted by a man who has done this more times then he'd like to.

“I never thought two years ago when I retired that I'd make 7,000 crosses in two years," Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill. said. “I was just here in Texas in Nov. 10 in Sutherland, Texas where 26 people were murdered, why am I having to do so much."

This time, he made 10 crosses.

“I try to always have a photo of the victim on these crosses, lately I've been putting a heart on them," he added.

He also used flat paint, so that as this community comes to pay their respects, they can also leave these little messages for the victims.

“I just hope that they know that the whole country loves them, and we all are hurt," Zanis said.

At 10 a.m. during a statewide moment of silence, those crosses were the focal point, many leaning on them for support as they became overcome with emotion.

And that's exactly why Zanis says he makes them – to give support to these grieving communities.

Prior to the moment of silence, a group gather at the high school for a prayer.

Comfort dogs were also on hand to help those needing support.

Comfort dogs like Joy are also here at the memorial right outside of Santa Fe HS, providing a bit of comfort to anyone who needs it #khou11 pic.twitter.com/kBlke0N0Ut — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) May 21, 2018

