GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - The attorneys representing the suspected killer at Santa Fe High School petitioned a Galveston County district judge to set bond.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is being held at the Galveston County jail without bond for capital murder. He is suspected of killing 10 people and injuring 13 others at Santa Fe High School last Friday.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry denied Pagourtzis bond at an arraignment last week.

The motion, filed Wednesday by Kemah-based attorneys Robert J. Barfield and Nicholas R. Poehl, states Pagourtzis "has a constitutional right to reasonable bail" and that his "family has the means to post a reasonable bail in this matter."

A strong message of unity sits at the base of the Santa Fe High School memorial. It shows just how much this community is coming together to heal following this tragedy.

