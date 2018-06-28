AUSTIN, Texas -- When members of the Texas House Committee on Public Education met Wednesday to discuss ways to improve school safety in the wake of the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, there was a recurring request: More counselors.

Eight students and two teachers were shot and killed during that attack on May 18.

Gov. Greg Abbott held three roundtable discussions the next week with safety experts, school leaders and survivors to discuss actions that can be taken to prevent another tragedy. He then released recommendations for districts and lawmakers.

A specially-appointed select senate committee met earlier this month to discuss the recommendations and Wednesday, the House Committee on Public Education took up topic.

The committee invited school and safety experts to testify about what resources they need. More counselors was a request that kept coming up, representatives said.

"The one thing that we found, that I know is part of it, is making sure we put more counselors in schools," said Rep. Dan Huberty (R-Houston) who chairs the committee. "I think that's the critical message that we're seeing, the mental health of these children is going to be really critical for us."

Huberty noted there is also a need for consistency in district school safety plans. Right now, each district creates its own plan. He's also encouraging districts to start working on plans so lawmakers have a better understanding of what resources are needed.

"We need to understand what those numbers are so that we can go back during the legislative session and prioritize them," Huberty added. "And that's really what it comes down to. Is this a priority? Are our children a priority, especially their safety? I believe, as a parent of three, yes. The answer's yes."

Wednesday's hearing is the first of two on the subject. The Public Education and Public Health Committees will have a joint hearing Thursday morning, followed by a hearing on school marshals.

© Exclusive to KVUE