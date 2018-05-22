SANTA FE, Texas – Bullying and mental illness are just of the topics slated for Gov. Greg Abbott's round table discussions about school shootings.

The first of the three meetings about to start Tuesday afternoon. Although that roundtable is happening more than 160 miles northwest of Santa Fe, Abbott is hoping that it's the beginning steps to a permanent solution that will prevent tragedies like Fridays shooting from happening again.

Throughout the week, there will be a number of different voices at these roundtables including parents, teachers, students, legislators, and interest groups that advocate for and against further gun regulations.

Abbott says he's hoping to draw from this diverse pool of opinions about everything from allowing the arming of teachers, to mental health, to solving bullying.

On the agenda for Tuesday is a talk with administrators and school officials from across the state focusing on the best practices for protecting students.

They include Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McGraw, as well as a handful of district superintendents and others.

Additional roundtables are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, also at the Texas Capitol. Details on those discussions will be released later Tuesday.

KHOU 11 News has learned that victims, educators, and family members from here in Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, Alpine and Italy, Texas are also being invited to participate in a roundtable discussion later this week.

