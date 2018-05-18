The student who opened fire at Santa Fe High School Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Facebook)

Police say Pagourtzis shot and killed 10 people and wounded 10 more before he was taken into custody.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Pagourtzis had planned to kill himself but instead surrendered, calling him a coward.

Abbott said the teen used a shotgun and a .38 revolver legally owned by his father.

Dimitrious Pagourtzis posted a "Born to Kill" t-shirt on his Facebook page on April 30. (Facebook)

Brandon Austin, a junior, said Pagourtzis mostly kept to himself at school.

"I never thought he would amount to something this tragic. He stuck to himself, he had a few friends, but never really talked to many people," Austin said. "I had maybe seen him get bullied a few times, but nothing too serious, so for him to do something catastrophic, I just...it's crazy."

Aiden Gomez played football with Pagourtzis.

"He was really quiet," Gomez said. "He was just kind of awkward."

Gomez said he was surprised by the shooting because he thought Pagourtzis was a "good kid."

Dimitrious Pagourtzis posted this photo of a knife and gun on his Facebook page.

But Pagourtzis did leave disturbing hints on social media.

On April 30, he posted a Facebook photo of a t-shirt that said "Born to Kill. The caption on his Instagram said "we all die sometime."

There were also photos of a gun and knife and a long green army coat with Nazi regalia and other symbols.

Investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski confirmed the Alvin teen was following several weapons pages on social media.

He has no criminal history as an adult but we are unable to access juvenile records.

Santa Fe school shooting suspect posted a photo of a green Army jacket with Nazi and kamikaze symbols attached. (Facebook)

Pagourtzis played on the freshman and junior varsity football teams.

Neighbors say he and his family also participated in events celebrating their Greek culture and Pagourtzis often danced at the events.

Police are questioning at least two more students as a "persons of interest."

Law enforcement officers are also talking with the suspect's parents, according to Sen. John Cornyn.

The family lives in a home in the 19000 block of Highway 6, about three miles from Santa Fe High School.

Federal, state and local officers were at the home all day where they were searching for evidence and possible explosives.

They say Pagourtzis planted explosives in and around the school before the shooting.

