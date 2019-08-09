SANTA FE, Texas — The Santa Fe Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Yolanda Herrera from Santa Fe.

Police found Herrera’s body on the outside lane of the eastbound travel lanes in the 16700 block of Highway 6 near Webb Road.

Police said the possible suspect vehicle may be a newer model white Ford sedan.

Unfortunately, there is no other information because the person who called police did not witness the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call police at 409-925-2000 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-736-9477.

