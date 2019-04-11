Editor's note: The above video from June 2019 shows the suspect's trial was moved to Fort Bend County out of Galveston County.

SANTA FE, Texas (THE DAILY NEWS) — A state-appointed psychiatrist has declared Dimitrios Pagourtzis incompetent to stand trial, attorneys said on Monday.

Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018.

Pagourtzis' capital murder trial was scheduled to begin in Fort Bend County in February, but after Monday’s announcement, that date is now off the table, defense attorney Nick Poehl said.

