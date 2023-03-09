Judge in Galveston County orders new hearing for Santa Fe HS shooter

The hearing is expected to focus on the shooter's mental status.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — In a surprise move by a judge in Galveston County, there will be a hearing on Friday for the accused Santa Fe High School shooter that's expected to focus on his mental status.

Editor's note: The above video was published on Feb. 15.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been at the North Texas State Hospital since 2019 when he was declared incompetent to stand trial for the shooting. In February, doctors at the hospital requested Pagourtzis be recommitted for another year so they could try to restore him to competency.

Newly-elected Judge Jeth Jones in the 122nd District Court now presides over the case. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office expects the judge to order an independent expert to review Pagourtzis' mental status.

"I'm a little shocked to be honest," said Rosie Yanas-Stone, whose son Chris Stone was killed in the shooting. "We waited and we've been waiting year after year. We've been asking for the exact same thing."

Yanas-Stone said she's thrilled about the hearing. She was in Louisiana when she got word about it.

"I had to cut my trip short," she said. "Anything that has to do with my son...the Stone family will always be there. We'll turn around and we will be there to represent him."

Ten people were killed and 13 were wounded during the 2018 school shooting.

Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School at the time.

Survivors and families of the victims have waited nearly five years for a trial.