Man shoots, kills woman, turns gun on self in San Jacinto County, sheriff says

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A man shot and killed a woman in San Jacinto County Saturday night before turning the gun on himself, according to Sheriff Greg Capers.

This happened in the 6,000 block of FM 1725. Capers said deputies responded to the shooting call at around 6:35 p.m.

The man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff said this was believed to be an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the community.

Editor's note: This is an update. The original information story asked people to avoid the area.