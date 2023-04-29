Residents concerned alleged gunman is still on the run after 5 people were killed in San Jacinto County

The shooting happened in the Trails End Subdivision and neighbors said they're concerned the accused gunman has yet to be caught.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A gunman is still on the loose after allegedly killing five people in San Jacinto County, according to Sheriff Greg Capers.

“It's kind of a shock. Living close to people that you don't really know are capable and capable of doing such a horrible thing," one neighbor said.

He said he can't believe something like this happened so close to home.

“The few times we interacted with, with the people, they seem pretty friendly, they would always wave back, say hi, you know, they didn't seem like malicious people. That goes for both of the parties," the man said, who didn't want to be identified.

Authorities said the incident started as a call to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office late Friday night. The suspect had been shooting a rifle on his property when some neighbors asked him if he could stop so they could sleep.

Officials said the shooter, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, responded by saying he would do what he wants on his property.

"The next thing they know, he's walking up the driveway with a rifle in hand," Capers said.

The neighbor we spoke with said he's heard gunshots in the neighborhood before, but nothing like this.

“There were some times where either of the parties would have parties and there might be some, some guns shooting," he said. "But other than that, it was never like something to attack a person or something like that.”

With Oropeza still on the loose as of Saturday night, the neighbor said he was anxious.

“During the night time, we don't really know what the situation is going to be like. So it's getting a little bit more terrifying because we don't know the outcome of what tonight is going to bring us,” he said.

Officials have recovered the gun used in the shooting, along with Oropeza's abandoned clothes and cell phone, but believe he may still be armed and should be considered dangerous.