Watch: River Oaks massage parlor robbed at gunpoint — police trying to ID suspects

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division has released video of a recent armed robbery that happened at a Thai massage parlor in the River Oaks area.

Police hope someone will recognize the suspects involved and help investigators make an arrest.

The crime happened March 26 just before 6 p.m. According to HPD, two men and a woman entered the parlor, in the 4200 block of San Felipe, and demanded money.

One of the men pointed a gun at an employee behind the counter, demanding to know where the cash was. After getting the money, all three suspects fled.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police said all three suspects were black and wore dark clothing. One of the men was wearing a green hoodie, and the woman was wearing a black hoodie with gray pants: