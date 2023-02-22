HPD: Grandmother shot, grandson unharmed in drive-by shooting with more than a dozen shots fired

Houston police say the victim's husband was also uninjured when at least four gunmen opened fire on the home in east Houston.

HOUSTON — A woman was critically injured when as many as six gunmen opened fire on the east Houston home she shares with her husband and grandson early Wednesday.

The 58-year-old victim was shot in her chest and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Houston Police Department. Her husband and grandson weren't injured.

Police said they found more than 20 shell casings inside and outside the home on San Angelo St. near Lathrop St. in the Denver Harbor area.

Investigators aren't sure if the home was targeted in the shooting.

"We understand this has been an ongoing issue in this area, back and forth gunfire, if it was a new issue or an old issue, we're not sure yet," HPD Detective Damion Polite said.

He said surveillance videos show four to six shooters approaching the home.

The detective said they're questioning neighbors as possible witnesses but some are reluctant to talk because they're terrified by the uptick in violence.

Police said the neighbors took cover when they heard the gunfire around 5 a.m.

"They all seem to have either taken the floor or gone back away from windows," Polite said.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the previous shootings.