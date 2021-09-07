'I have no words for her' | Samuel Olson's mother reacts to news of capital murder charge in son's death

His father's girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, is now charged with capital murder.

HOUSTON — The mother of Samuel Olson spoke for the first time since someone was been charged with murder in the 5-year-old’s death.

His father's girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, is now charged with capital murder. Olson's mother says although she's glad about the charges she wants more justice.

"Honestly, I was waiting so long to get my son back. This is not how I wanted to celebrate him coming back," Sarah Olson said.

She appeared before reporters to thank everyone for their prayers and efforts to get justice for her son.

Balboa was already in custody charged with tampering with a corpse.

“I have no words for her," Sarah Olson said.

According to the initial autopsy report, Samuel died from homicidal violence with blunt head trauma, and new documents say Balboa struck the boy with a blunt object.

“I'm thankful that someone's finally being held accountable for my son and I’m hoping more justice gets served,” Sarah Olson said.

She says the boy's father, Dalton Olson, should also be charged. He's not facing any charges, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office says it will not comment on this case at this time.

Two others, Benjamin Rivera and Dylan Walker are charged with tampering with evidence.

“Keep fighting for your babies. Don't stop fighting for your babies. Do whatever it takes, just make sure they're safe," Sarah Olson said.

She says a private service for Samuel will be held Saturday.