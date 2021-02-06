HPD: Dad's girlfriend charged with tampering with evidence in disappearance of missing Houston boy Samuel Olson

The body found in a Jasper, Texas motel has not yet been formally ID'd as that of the child — but police believe it is.

HOUSTON — Houston police announced Wednesday that the person in custody in connection to a body found in a motel room in Jasper, TX — believed to be of little Samuel Olson — is the child's dad’s girlfriend Theresa Balboa.

At a 10 a.m. press conference, HPD said the Harris County District Attorney accepted a charge of tampering with evidence against Balboa.

Balboa is in jail in Jasper but will be brought back to Houston. She was arrested Tuesday in the same room where police found the body.

On Tuesday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the body is believed to be that of the little boy who was reported missing last week in southwest Houston. The medical examiner's office will have to confirm the identity, however.

Samuel turned 6 years old Saturday. He was reported missing last Thursday when he was still 5, but police also said Samuel had not been at school since late April.

Police said the child's dad dad and girlfriend were at their Houston home when he was reported missing. An officer went there to tell them the boy must be returned to his biological mother.

HPD said they had the Texas Department of Public Safety issue a child safety alert through CPS. That goes directly to law enforcement in case an officer comes in contact with people listed on that alert.

Police previously said the last time they can independently verify his location is on April 30 when he was at school. Samuel’s paternal grandmother, Tonya Olson, said he was with her the following weekend. Olson said she heard him on the phone a little over a week ago.