Family members left with more questions than answers after loved one's death

Samuel Mata's family members are struggling to come to terms with his death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed while driving on Beltway 8 wants to know why this happened.

Jose Paredes, 22, is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed 23-year-old Samuel Mata on April 10.

Mata's family said they're struggling to come to terms with his death, nearly a week later. Every night since he was killed, family and friends have gathered at his mother's home to pray.

"Trying to make sense of it. You know, there's no other way around it. I mean, we can't bring him back," Mata's sister Nereyda Gonzalez Mata said. "Trying to comfort my mother every night however we can."

Mata's family said he and Paredes were friends.

According to court records, Mata was driving on the Sam Houston Parkway just before 8 a.m. Monday with Paredes as the passenger. Paredes allegedly shot Mata twice.

On the day of the shooting, Harris County Ed Gonzalez said a "pickup truck came barreling down the road, came onto the service road and struck the concrete barrier."

According to court records, Paredes tried to shoot at deputies as they approached the vehicle. Paredes has denied the allegations.

"He didn’t deserve this and I have to swallow this. I have to swallow this and speak on his behalf because he’s not here to speak for himself," Mata's girlfriend Mariah Caballero said.

Caballero said he went out for a guy's night on Sunday. Monday morning, he was on his way back home but didn't make it.

Mata was the youngest of six siblings. His sisters and girlfriend remember him as a person with a big heart who loved to dance.

"He was a kind-hearted person. He just went out with his friend," one of his sisters, Ana Mata, said.

Mata's family said he and Paredes had known each other since elementary school. His sisters said they never would have seen this coming, especially his mother.

"For her, it's a complete shock. She wasn't worried because she thought he was with Jose, they're good friends, but never did we expect this in a million years," Nereyda Gonzalez Mata said.

His family said they want answers.

"We're basically in the dark. We have no clue. The only people that know what happened are Samuel and Jose and obviously, Samuel is gone and Jose is not saying anything," Gonzalez Mata said.

Paredes’ bond was originally set at $250,000. He posted his bond the day following the incident. Paredes has been detained again and his bond is now set at $500,000.

The victim (driver of the pickup) was identified as Samuel Mata. Mata sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The front passenger, Jose Paredes-Martínez, shot the driver for unknown reasons. Pareses-Martínez was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail. #HouNews https://t.co/953ZF5fx1I — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 10, 2023