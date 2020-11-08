HPD: Man heard gunfire before realizing he’d been shot inside his own apartment

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a man’s shooting inside a southwest side apartment late Monday.

The shooting was reported at a complex in the 8900 block of S. Gessner shortly before midnight.

Police said the man was sitting in his apartment when he heard the gunfire and then realized he had been shot. The victim was shot twice and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive, a lieutenant with Houston police told KHOU 11.

A witness tells KHOU 11 there was a woman and two children seen at the apartment, but it’s unknown if they were there at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.