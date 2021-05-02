Person of interest sought after deadly shooting in downtown Houston

Houston police said the victim was involved in an altercation with a man on a bike, who is now considered to be a person of interest in the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was killed Sunday in a shooting in downtown Houston. Police said they're working to identify a person of interest in the shooting and are also trying to find others who may have seen what happened.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at 2000 Runnels Street, which is a few blocks away from Minute Maid Park, near the Eastex Freeway entrance ramp in downtown.

Police said the victim lived across the street and was walking from his residence to get groceries when he was involved in a fight with a man on a bicycle.

Houston police said the man on the bike rode away immediately after the shooting and is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Police said they'd also like to talk to others who were in the area who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information can call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).