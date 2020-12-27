Have you seen him? Man accused of sexual indecency with a child in southwest Houston

Rudy Mijangos Villagran, 32, to is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in June 2019.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of having sexually inappropriate interactions with a child last summer.

Rudy Mijangos Villagran, 32, is charged with indecency with a child.

Investigators have accused Villagran of performing indecent sexual acts with a child victim in the 7300 block of Bissonnet Street back in June 2019.

The suspect is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



