Rosenberg woman run off the road, then run over and killed, police say

A Rosenberg woman was killed late Tuesday when she was run off the road and run over.

Richmond police say Patti Ann Pollard, 40, was involved an altercation with the man accused of killing her.

Kyon Mitchell, 42, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault/family violence.

The “deadly weapon” was a truck.

According to Richmond police, it started late Tuesday near the 140 block of Collins Road where Pollard and Mitchell, who knew each other, had the altercation.

Investigators say Pollard left that scene and was driving in the 800 block of Preston Street when Mitchell followed her and ran her off the road.

“The victim then got out of her car and began walking down Preston Street when the suspect returned and ran the victim over with a truck,” police said in a statement.

Pollard died at the scene.

Mitchell went to the Richmond Police Department and told officers he was involved in an accident.

After talking to witnesses, officers arrested Mitchell he was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail.