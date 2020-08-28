Teen shot in Rosenberg; one suspect in custody, police chief says

ROSENBERG, Texas — A 17-year-old Rosenberg teen was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White.
He was shot by a gunman armed with a rifle at the Westwood Village apartments at 1217 Westwood Drive.
White said the victim survived and was undergoing surgery, at last check. He is reportedly in critical condition.
A suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.
This was not an "active shooter" scene as other media reported.
