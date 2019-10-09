HOUSTON — It was another emotionally taxing day in the Stay family murder trial. Jurors reviewed autopsy photos and learned more about a disturbing timeline of events on July 9, 2014.

Ronald Haskell has admitted to murdering six members of the Stay family. He was back in court listening as prosecutors continued painting a picture of his revenge filled plot to hurt his ex-wife and the Stay family.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. James Dousay, the lead investigator on the case, took the stand and revealed new details of Haskell's cross country road trip from Utah to Houston. On July 9, 2014, Haskell left his Days Inn Motel in northwest Harris County. He made stops at Walmart and bought gas at Murphy's Oil.

Surveillance cameras captured him at a movie theater. He watched "22 Jump Street" hours before heading to the Stay family home.

There, dressed as a Fed Ex driver, Haskell executed almost every member of the Stay family. Only Cassidy Stay survived.

After the murders, Haskell stopped at Sonic for a drink. The defense attempted to imply that was irrational behavior. The detective told the jury he believed it was all part of Haskell's plan.

Haskell's defense team maintains their client is insane and did not know right from wrong. They successfully got the investigator to admit he never fully reviewed Haskell's mental health records. Haskell has been receiving treatment since 2008.

Members of the Stay family and friends stepped out of the courtroom as jurors were shown autopsy photos. It was a difficult moment for everyone in the courtroom.

Lone survivor Cassidy Stay's testimony remains the most important testimony jurors have heard so far, but prosecutors still expect to call Haskell's ex-wife Melanie to the stand too.

The trial is still expected to last at least another month. If convicted, Haskell could be put to death.

