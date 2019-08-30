HOUSTON — Disturbing new details continue to emerge in the capital murder trial of Ronald Haskell. Jurors were shown the murder weapon he used to execute six members of the same family.

Prosecutors say he drove from Utah to Texas to kill Katie and Stephen Stay and their five children because he was was furious that Katie helped convince her sister Melanie to leave him.

The jury saw handwritten notes with the names and addresses of Haskell's targets. Prosecutors laid out the maps found in Haskell's vehicle as well as a trail of receipts that pinpoint his movements leading up to the mass shooting.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies and crime scene investigators testified he bought 150 rounds of ammunition to kill the Stay family and Melanie's parents.

Cassidy Stay, the only survivor of the mass shooting, stared down her uncle when she testified on Tuesday. Cassidy played dead after Haskell shot her in the head, then alerted police that he was on his way to her grandparents' home.

Police arrested Haskell outside the grandparents' home and credited Cassidy with saving their lives.

The defense continues to argue Haskell is troubled, insane and did not know what he was doing at the time of the murders. Haskell remained emotionless in the courtroom. He continued to keep his head down and made zero eye contact with anyone.

Later Thursday afternoon, the defense team asked the judge to declare a mistrial. They say prosecutors asked a question that severely prejudiced the jury. It's unlikely to be granted, but the judge will consider the argument Friday morning when the trial resumes.

