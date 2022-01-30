Suspect in shooting of 3 HPD officers now faces federal charges, documents say

Roland Caballero is accused of shooting and injuring three Houston police officers after a chase in the Third Ward.

HOUSTON — The suspect accused of shooting and injuring three Houston police officers Thursday will now face federal charges, documents say.

Editorial note: The video above is from a previous story where Caballero was charged with capital murder.

The court documents say 31-year-old Roland Caballero is charged with possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm.

Caballero also recently robbed a Katy auto shop at gunpoint in late December, according to records.

What happened before the shooting

According to documents, a woman said she had an altercation with Caballero before leaving his residence at 1803 Lockwood.

Hours later, documents say Caballero followed this woman to another residence before pointing a gun at a witness outside the location. The witness described the gun as a Glock handgun with a red switch on the back and a drum magazine.

Caballero left the residence but returned and this is when someone called 911.

When officers arrived they saw a vehicle leave the location, according to court documents. Officers chased after the vehicle until it crashed in the 2000 block of McGowen.

Documents say that videos recovered by investigators showed Caballero exiting the vehicle and firing at officers. Three HPD officers were injured by Caballero's gunfire.

Caballero then got away with a stolen vehicle from a civilian, described as a white Mercedes, documents say.

Officers discovered Caballero was a convicted felon with an open arrest warrant, leading them to his Lockwood Drive residence. The stolen vehicle was parked next to the house, federal documents revealed.

Documents say shots were fired as officers approached the house during a five to six-hour standoff. Caballero eventually surrendered to HPD officers.

A safety sweep and search warrant conducted at the residence revealed multiple weapons in Caballero's home. The weapons included five handguns, shotguns, assault weapons and various components for weapons, documents say.