Suspect accused of shooting officers charged with 3 counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, HPD says

Roland Caballero, 31, is facing multiple charges of attempted capital murder in connection with a shootout with HPD on Thursday.

Caballero, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery, HPD said.

What happened

According to authorities, at about 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the northeast side in regards to a possible domestic disturbance incident. When Caballero saw officers, he fled the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a chase, according to authorities.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said Caballero crashed at the intersection of McGowen and Hutchins Street. When the officers in pursuit got out of their vehicles, Caballero opened fire with a fully automatic gun, according to Finner. Three officers were struck.

The officers -- who are all expected to recover -- are Officer N. Gadson, 35, who has been with HPD for four years, Officer D. Hayden, 32, who's been with the force for three years, and Officer A. Alvarez, 28, who's been a Houston police officer for two years. All of them work out of northeast patrol, according to HPD.

According to Finner, Caballero ran from the crash scene, carjacked a white Mercedes and got away. Finner said Caballero led officers to a home on Lockwood, where he opened fire again. Officers returned fire. It's unclear if Caballero was hit during this shootout, but no other officers were struck.

Finner said Caballero barricaded himself inside the home and authorities worked to get him out. Police believe he was alone inside the home.

At about 7:45 p.m., police said Caballero surrendered and was taken into custody.