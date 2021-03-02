Rochester mom of pepper-sprayed 9-year-old speaks out against police

The city of Rochester suspended the officers on Monday pending the completion of an internal investigation.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by Rochester police said the officers involved should be fired.

Public outrage has been high since body camera footage released Sunday showed officers restraining and scolding the girl, who was screaming for her father.

The city of Rochester suspended the officers on Monday pending the completion of an internal investigation.

Elba Pope’s attorneys have filed a notice of claim with the city, which maintains her right to sue.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday her office was “looking into” what happened. She called the incident “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.”