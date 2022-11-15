Jury returns not guilty verdict for man charged with murder in 2020 shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

A jury returned a not guilty verdict against Robert Soliz in the 2020 shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios.

HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios a couple of years ago has been found not guilty by a jury, according to court records.

Robert Soliz was charged with murder after Rios was shot and killed in November 2020.

Rios was shot to death on Nov. 9. According to the probable cause argument made by prosecutors, witnesses told police that Soliz and Rios got into a shootout at a business near the Taj Inn Suites just off the North Freeway at about 1:30 p.m. A prosecutor said Soliz was inside the shop shooting at Rios and Rios was firing back at Soliz.

After being wounded, Rios retreated to the motel, where he died.

After the shooting, according to the prosecutor, Soliz drove his car to a transmission shop that belonged to a family member. The prosecutor said he told his family member he was shot at on the freeway and left his car there. Prosecutors said Soliz left the shop with a man in a black Chevy truck.

Prosecutors said video surveillance captured Soliz talking about the shooting. Prosecutors said the video recorded Soliz saying "my (expletive) jammed," and "he almost hit me."

Soliz was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Nov. 10.

Soliz was also facing two aggravated assault charges -- one for an unrelated road rage case and the other for allegedly beating up a store clerk.

In the October road rage case, prosecutors said Soliz was tailing someone he knew from high school.

"At that time he told the defendant 'I am going to pop you.' The victim saw the gun and he feared for his life," prosecutor Katie Sheffer said in court in 2020. "He started backing up as fast as he could, and the defendant fired several rounds at his vehicle."

The second incident occurred earlier this year. Prosecutors said Soliz went into a gas station to try and buy cigarettes. When the clerk asked him for an ID, Soliz threw the ID at the clerk and asked to fight him. They were outside fighting when someone pistol-whipped the clerk.

"As the defendant gets into the same Mercedes, he pulls out a gun and points it at the complainant as he is leaving," Sheffer said.

Prosecutors argued for a high bond because they said Soliz belongs to a gang known for extreme violence.

"Experts in this case state that this gang is known for selling drugs and prostitution for underage victims. They commit numerous murders in Houston and Harris County," Sheffer said,

“Robert Soliz is a poster child for the results of what happens when you continually give offenders bond after bond after bond," Director of Victims Services for Crime Stoppers Andy Kahan said.

Kahan said what was most surprising to him was an evading arrest charge in 2016. Soliz bonded out, then was charged with two other crimes involving threats he’s accused of making to the mother of his child.

Investigators said he went to her workplace and started an argument. When another employee asked Soliz to leave, according to court documents, he said, “I’ll pop you and him.”

Then, investigators said he continued with threatening text messages saying, “I love you ***** but I’ll kill you.”

After those charges, Soliz bonded out again. Then he struck a plea deal and was sentenced to six months in jail, but initially failed to surrender. Eventually, he did serve his time.

DA's statement

First Assistant of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office David Mitcham issued this statement: