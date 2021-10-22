Man accused of dismembering his mother shot her first, court documents state

Robert Barnes, 36, is charged with murder and tampering with a corpse in the death of his mother, 72-year-old Lucila Barnes.

HOUSTON — A man accused of dismembering his own mother in their northwest Harris County home appeared before a judge Friday.

Robert Barnes, 36, is charged with murder and tampering with a corpse in the death of his mother, 72-year-old Lucila Barnes. His bond was set for $650,000.

New court documents show his mother was shot and killed before being dismembered. Deputies said Robert Barnes confessed to the killing.

He is scheduled to formally appear before a judge on Monday.

Investigators said he has a violent criminal history and is currently on probation.

What happened

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the victim Thursday morning in the garage of her home in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Circle in northwest Harris County.

Family members told investigators they went to the home to check on Lucila because they hadn't heard from her since Tuesday. But they said Robert confronted them with a rifle and refused to let them inside the home, so they called for help.

“Actually brandished a firearm outside the residence and was not cooperative with investigators when they first arrived on scene,” said Sgt. Jason Brown. “And wouldn’t let anybody else inside the house. That’s what led the deputies to eventually get a search warrant to go inside the house.”

Deputies returned with the warrant on Thursday and found a lot of blood inside the home but no sign of Lucila -- until they checked the garage.

History of violence

Investigators have not revealed the murder weapon but court documents show Barnes has a history with knives and guns dating back to at least 2003.

2003: Pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm in Fort Bend County

2004: Found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Bend County

2005: Convicted of criminal mischief in Richmond

2016: Barnes was convicted of unlawful restraint for threatening a woman in his truck with a knife. Court records show he grabbed her by her hair, forced his fingers inside her mouth to keep her quiet and pointed a pocket knife at her. Barnes was originally charged with aggravated kidnapping but the charge was lowered to a misdemeanor.